Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.30% of Ultra Clean worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.