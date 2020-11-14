Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 20.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold 83,920 shares of company stock worth $75,943,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $937.53 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $739.02.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

