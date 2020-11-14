Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 93,484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,281 shares of company stock worth $14,058,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $251.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $285.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

