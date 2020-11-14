Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $43,139,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.