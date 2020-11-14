Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,694.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 87,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

