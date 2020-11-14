Madison Square Garden Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,630% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $52,453,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $8,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

