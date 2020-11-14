Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter Sells 40,000 Shares

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,688,523.70.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock opened at C$78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.90. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -261.71%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

