Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.43. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 948.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 231.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 145,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20,130.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 145,344 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.