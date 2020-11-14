Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of MKTAY opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.01. Makita has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

