Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Malibu Boats in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

