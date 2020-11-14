Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

