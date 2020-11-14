Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

