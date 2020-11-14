Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 138.13 ($1.80).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.88. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

