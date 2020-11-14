Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 44.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $245.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

