Maureen T. F. Reitman Sells 5,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EXPO stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exponent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.