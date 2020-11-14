Maxim Group Raises Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target to $4.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Immutep has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immutep stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 651.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Immutep worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

