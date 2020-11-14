McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L)’s (MCS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCS. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 110.13 ($1.44).

Get McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:MCS opened at GBX 116.04 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market cap of $397.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.72. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.54.

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.