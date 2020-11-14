McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $186.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.