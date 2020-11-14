McKesson (NYSE:MCK) vs. (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get (BTCA) alerts:

86.6% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for (BTCA) and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 2 11 0 2.85

McKesson has a consensus target price of $185.62, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than (BTCA).

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.95% 45.52% 4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (BTCA) and McKesson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $231.05 billion 0.13 $900.00 million $14.95 12.24

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Summary

McKesson beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and solutions for life sciences companies, including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to specific patient populations through its network of oncology physicians. The segment also sells financial, operational and clinical solutions to pharmacies; and offers consulting, outsourcing, and other services. The Prescription Technology Solutions segment operates in the healthcare delivery system to connect pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma for next-generation patient access and adherence solutions. The International segment provides drug distribution services, specialty pharmacy, and retail and infusion care services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment distributes medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for (BTCA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTCA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.