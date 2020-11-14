Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 12247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

About Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

