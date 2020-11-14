MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGTX. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $575.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,415,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,279,188.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,912 shares of company stock worth $629,855 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

