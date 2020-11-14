MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MET stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

