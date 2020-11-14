MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of MetLife worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

