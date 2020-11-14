MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.