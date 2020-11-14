MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $25.90 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

