Michael J. Scheske Sells 7,683 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $45.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

