Michael M. Crow Sells 5,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00.

Shares of WK opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.