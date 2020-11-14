Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microchip's fiscal second-quarter results reflect gains from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines. Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand, was a tailwind. Moreover, the company provided encouraging guidance for fiscal third-quarter. However, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets, impacted performance. Also, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns. Notably, shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, Microchip is expected to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

