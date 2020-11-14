Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MITK. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.22 million, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,884. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

