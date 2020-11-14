Mizuho Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

