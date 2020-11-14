Mizuho Lowers Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) to Market Perform

Mizuho downgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$39.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.50.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.29. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

