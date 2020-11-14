Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $786,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Model N by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $833,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODN opened at $32.62 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

