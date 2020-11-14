Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 747.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $18,122,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,335. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $219.74 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

