Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 384,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

