Morgan Stanley Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

