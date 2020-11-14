Morgan Stanley Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

