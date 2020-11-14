Morgan Stanley Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $34.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.33 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.