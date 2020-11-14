Morgan Stanley Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $21.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of VERX opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,770,000.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

