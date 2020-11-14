Morgan Stanley Raises 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $145.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 10x Genomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TXG stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.51.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

