Morgan Stanley Raises Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $50.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,374,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

