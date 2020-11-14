Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

