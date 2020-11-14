MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

MOR opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €96.04 and a 200 day moving average of €106.92. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

