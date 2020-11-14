Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 551 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

