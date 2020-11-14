Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorcar Parts of America in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

