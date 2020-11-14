Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

