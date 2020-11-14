Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MURGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

