Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBIO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

