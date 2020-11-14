MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.66

Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.66 and last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 66484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOK shares. Citigroup downgraded MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MyoKardia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

