National Bank Financial Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5,065.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51.

In other news, Director Bruce William James Jack bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,688,116.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

