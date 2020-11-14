National Bank Financial Boosts Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$26.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

FTT stock opened at C$23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

